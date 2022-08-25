Last week Judge Exec. Caudill attended the Governor’s Local Issues Conference at the Galt House of Louisville to discuss infrastructure and logistics of Team KY. Caudill stated that while at the meeting,
Kentucky Emergency Management Team announced there will be a new Community Development, Disaster Recovery, Block Grant coming online soon. This grant could help Individuals who were displaced by the 2021 flood in Lee County and that he will have more info available soon.
Pictured Above: LC Judge Exec Chuck Caudill JR, Erik Hubbard Director Backroads Appalachia, Pat White Whitley Co Judge Exec. Also, pictured: Backroads of Appalachia presented Gov. Andy Beshear and Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins with a customized wood burnt bourbon barrel head.
photos via Erik Hubbard
