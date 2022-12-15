Last Thursday LC Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all current magistrates in attendance.
On the tourism portion of the agenda, it was reported by Judge Exec. Caudill that Christmas Spirit had a successful turn out.
Old Beattyville Grade is still on track to be sold as of the 10th of this month according to Scott Jackson. For Solid Waste, the receipts for the month of November 2022 was approximately $42K (+).
The road dept. is currently in preparation for the upcoming winter weather with snow plows and is still doing some blacktop.
96 billable runs was made by the ambulance service in November and has collected approximately 8k (+) for the month of December 2022 with 42 runs thus far.
An individual was present wanting to add three tenths of a mile of Walkers Cr. To the county roads maintain system. This is currently a public road and the county road maintenance end the three tenths of a mile before it reaches this individuals house. The motion was approved.
This road is also apart of the Daniel Boone Backcountry By way
The court recently has tried to obtain funds (approximately $29k+ ) covering the emergency work that previously took place on Brush Creek. KY Transportation Cabinet instead has given funds for repairs on Coal Branch in the sum of approximately $40k (+).
The county will be receiving the flood study funds totaling 1.25 million dollars.
Newly elected jailer; Justin Shuler has approached the court asking for 25% matching funds to purchase a new van, total cost approximately $44k (+) with the court’s match amount being approximately $11k (+). The current vehicle is Sedan and Shuler stated that in order to make transports, he needs a larger vehicle. The motion was passed.
Primrose fire department requested funds at approximately $45k. This motion was passed. Tri Community FD also has requested the court pay their utility bills. This motion also passed.
