Cecil James “Buddy” Tolson, son of the late Cecil and Cindy Manns Tolson was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 26, 1957 and departed this life in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 1, 2020 at the age of 63 years, 8 months, and 5 days. Buddy is survived by one daughter, Abby Brown and four grandchildren all of Dayton, Ohio; two sisters, Gracie Deaton of Beattyville, Kentucky and Peggy Tolson of Wilmington, Ohio; one brother, Everett Tolson of Loveland, Ohio; four nieces, Rebecca Wylie, Sandra Hogan, Cindy Hayslip, and Gladys May Creech; three nephews, Mitch Tolson, Scott Bower, and Danny Dale Deaton; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by three brothers, Herbert, Churchill, and Bernie Tolson; and one sister, Verdie McCray. Visitation/funeral: Jan. 4th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Abner-Creech Cemetery of Blankey Branch Rd. of Beattyville. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Cecil James Buddy Tolson Obit
To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Obit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.