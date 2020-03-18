Cedith Barrett (nee Fox) was born July 15, 1931 to Earnest and Sarah (nee Stacey) Fox and passed away March 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Cedith is the oldest of 7 and the only girl. Cedith is survived by her children, Roger Dale (Kathleene) Barrett, Charlotte Sue Clark and Ernest Barrett Jr.; grandchildren, Shannon Witcherman, Kyle Wayne Clark Jr., Tara Hammons, Brittany Barrett, Madison Barrett and Hannah Barrett; brothers, Arthur Fox, Herbert Fox, Bobbie Fox and Carlos Fox; and numerous great and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest and now reunited in Heaven; brothers Forester Fox, Luther Fox; a son-in-law, Kyle Clark. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday March 17, 2020, at the Full Gospel Assembly, 10055 St. Rt. 28 Blanchester, OH 45107, where friends will be received from 11:30 AM until time of service. Interment Edwardsville Cemetery, Harlan Twp. Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, Mason, OH 45040. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. LaRuffa for her kindness and lifelong caring of our parents. To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
Latest News
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report 3/10-3/16/20
- John T. Dietsch, age 73
- Cedith Barrett (nee Fox)
- Former City Council Member and Long Time Business Man Passes Away
- State requests waiver to suspend K-PREP test
- Social Distancing Tips: 15 ways to stay both sane and safe
- Governor announces more closures
- Stivers says all agree session should continue
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor announces more closures
- Unemployment website, phone lines down
- U.S. tells older citizens to stay home
- Student finds letter written by former U.S. president
- LG&E, KU and ODP suspend residential disconnects; waive new late payment fees
- The Babbling Belle - March 12, 2020
- This week at the State Capitol
- Stivers says all agree session should continue
- Courthouse Comments by LC Judge Exec. Caudill
- Ideas for families to try while home during COVID-19 precautions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.