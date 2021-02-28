Celebrate Black History Month: Perdue Guest Speaker for Thompson Chapel’s Black History Month

Thompson Chapel is Celebrating Black Excellence during Black History Month. This week we were blessed to interview Dr. Lillie B. Lewis Prude, the author of The Journey, From the First Heaven And The First Earth To The New Heaven And The New Earth. Dr. Lillie Prude has ties to Lee County as she is the mother of Dr. Avis Thompson, the mother-in-law, of Samuel Thompson Sr., grandmother of Johnnie Green II., Dr. Joi Green Richardson, Ewan Thompson I., Matescia Thompson Stroud, Rochelle and Samuel Thompson Jr., and the great-grandmother of their children. She loves visiting her family in Beattyville.
Since the COVID 19 pandemic, she enjoys attending Thompson Chapel’s Sunday morning services, via Zoom.
Mother Lillie Lewis Prude was married to Bishop Carl E. Prude Sr. for 55 years and was the First Lady of the Bride OF Christ, Church Of God In Christ, (COGIC) East St. Louis, IL. They have eight children: Dr. Avis Prude Thompson, Carl Prude Jr., Mark Prude, Vian Prude Bass, Lili Prude St. Christopher, Dona Prude, Paul Prude, and Dr. Dwan Prude. All are musicians, in various aspects of ministry, have attained post-secondary degrees ranging from bachelors to doctorates, and some are published authors. In addition, Dr. Prude is an astute lecturer, mentor, bible scholar, and evangelist. She has a memorable teaching style that is infectious, reassuring, and substantive. What a legacy!
During her professional career as a civilian employee with the U.S. Department of the Army. Dr. Lillie Prude was the First African-American Supervisor over the Department of Records Management and received several honors of recognition during her tenure. She transferred to the Management Analysis Directorate and eventually Retired as a Management Analyst
Dr. Prude has thrived for knowledge.
Her mother, Trudy B. Lewis, instilled the importance of getting an education and often refers to her Mom as “the greatest leader and foundational teacher in my life.” (Prude, p. 8). Dr. Lillie was the Salutatorian of her high school graduating class. One of her passions was writing. Her weekly newspaper column, Soul Food by Slim, (her nickname given to her by her husband) was published in the East St. Louis, Crusader and was filled with thought provoking and wisdom guided passages from the Bible. Therefore, writing her own novel and having it published was a desire of her heart, which came to fruition at the ripe age of 87 years old. In Fall semester, 2013, Lillie Prude returned to college to pursue an undergraduate in Biblical Studies from Temple of Deliverance College of Theology, in East St. Louis, IL. In the Spring semester, she received her BS in Biblical Studies in 2014, at age 80. After Graduation she enrolled to work towards her Masters of Theology degree which she completed in the Spring semester at age 81, in 2015.
Then she desired to receive a doctorate and once more enrolled, completed her dissertation entitled, The Journey, and at age 82, attained her Doctorate degree in 2016!
According to Dr. Prude, “The Journey is an amazing book. I had no idea that my dissertation would ever be published. I kept writing and as I neared the end, I still did not have a title for my dissertation. Finally, the LORD told me that it was time to stop writing. One morning while lying in bed, the words, “the journey, the journey, the journey, kept pounding in my head. Later, the Spirit of the LORD said, “the title of your Dissertation is The Journey.” I chuckled, climbed out of bed and shouted, “Hallelujah!” Yes, that is what I said… at 87 years old, Jesus Christ, my Savior has blessed me to publish my first Bible study book, “The Journey.” Thank you, thank you Jesus.(The Journey, Prude, P.8) “The Journey” has exactly 33 Chapters. Later, I realized that was the same age that Jesus was when he was crucified. The LORD spoke and told me that I died for the sins of the world at age 33. That is all the chapters you need. The LORD told me that you could not have come to me unless I had drawn you. This book could not have been written unless I had led you to write it. The HOLY Spirit is NOT an IT. HE is the third person in the GOD-HEAD which consists of The Father, the Son, and The Holy Spirit! This book is divided into 7 Parts which all lead to The Journey from its’ Earthly Take Off to its Final Destination Landing in Eternity! Part 6 discusses the dimensions, dispensations, and ages. We are living in the Dispensation of the Age of Grace. For the grace of God, which is extended unto all men, teaching us that we should live soberly and among all men. Now I am working on getting my church together so that I can get my Bride together.
Since this is Black History Month, let me say that Black people have had it so hard just because of their skin color. Many were stolen from their parents. Families were separated! Many of them were beaten, raped, sold, and killed at the hands of the oppressor. I am thankful that our children have been blessed because they knew who their parents were and they were raised with their brothers and sisters, their cousins, and so many other relatives. As a race of people, we had it so hard but GOD blessed us and delivered us out of bondage. Yes, we are free! Every day that a Black person is blessed to be alive, We Are Making History, not just during February, Black History Month!
