Celebrate Black History Month: Prude Guest Speaker for Thompson Chapel’s Black History Month (Continued)

Submitted by Avis Thompson
Remember every day in your life is Black History. Be careful how you look! Be careful how you act! Be careful how you carry yourself because you are being watched! They
love your smile! They love your hair! They love your style! When you walk out of your house you not only represent yourself, but you represent Generations of Black People whose Shoulders You Stand Upon! Do not go through life like a puppet on a string. WE all have a purpose. Please
don’t think that you were created for a mere existence. You are Special! You can look at yourself and say I am Special! GOD has made each of us Exactly the way HE wanted us to be. HE gave each of Us our skin color. Always remember that You are highly favored with GOD! If you are highly favored with GOD then you are highly favored with men!
During the times on my job when I was confronted with racial discriminatory issues, I had to file grievances which resulted in my case being heard from representatives from the
pentagon. I learned how to write in shorthand while I was in high school and in the heat of the case, while the opposing team would be presenting their arguments, I would sit and write in shorthand, The Blood of Jesus! In one specific case, the hearing officer, a gentleman from DC, Department of Defense, seemed so nonchalant. Finally, I felt my anger rising from the lies being
told and blurted out that I needed a break, and was told, NO! So I told him that I had to use the bathroom which resulted in him giving everyone a 5 minute break. I went in the restroom and prayed for God to keep me in control and to turn the tables in the case because these people were lying. I returned and the case resumed. The final decision on my case, was suppose to take 7
years before it would be resolved because discrimination against Blacks in the work place was not a pressing issue. My case started in April and by July, I received the final ruling. The hearing officer had concluded that this was a clear case of Blatant Discrimination. I won my case and received a promotion that I had earned. I learned that GOD loves HIS children and takes care
of them. Do not let anyone put you down. Always plead the Blood of JESUS because The Blood of JESUS is the one thing that saved us from our sins. Through my test, trials, and tribulations,
the Blood of Jesus always prevailed.
In conclusion, reading “The Journey” is like being on a tour, with the author, Dr. Lillie B. Lewis Prude, as the Tour Guide. She states, “When one door closes, God opens another – but many people lose their way while waiting in the hallway! “The Journey” provides a reliable “travel” guide to help navigate transitions as well as survive the other road hazards of life, keeping us on track until we joyously, safely reach our final glorious destination!”
On behalf of Thompson Chapel, we would like to thank Dr. Lillie B. Lewis Prude for sharing insights on her life experiences and her book, “The Journey.” You can purchase it on Amazon.com.
Last week, our featured Guest is Dr. Joi Green Richardson a Health Care Professional! Join us at Thompson Chapel Zoom Meeting at 11:30 AM. (EST) Meeting ID: 901 964 4806; Passcode: 092766; Dial in only: (312)626-6799.
