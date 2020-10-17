The Census Count will continue through the end of October! Kentucky's response rate is 68.1%, far from the complete count we need to secure our share of federal funding for critical needs like schools, infrastructure, health care, and more. You can help encourage others to respond through your social media channels. The Census has pre-made graphics you can easily share to help Kentucky achieve a complete count.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
