The Center for Rural Development is accepting applications for its 2023 Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI), a one-week summer leadership program for high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
The program is open to current high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who live in The Center’s 45-county primary service area and interested in developing their business and entrepreneurial skills.
ELI, held at The Center in Somerset, KY, provides hands-on learning and real-life experiences to help high school students receive the skills they need to become future business leaders and entrepreneurs.
During the week, participants work as teams to come up with a business idea or product that they later pitch to a panel of judges in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Members of the winning team will earn a college scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky University.
The program is developed, coordinated, and supervised by The Center in partnership with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation.
To apply for ELI, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com and fill out the online application form. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.
For more information about ELI or the application process, contact Amy Ellis at aellis@centertech.com or call 606-677-6000.
The following counites are in The Center’s primary service area: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
