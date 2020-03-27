I have lived an unreal life, a charmed life. The things Iíve seen are unbelievable. My life would blow your mind, if you hadnít already been living a very similar existence. Truthfully, mine is no different than the life of any other 31 year old American. That is to say, itís the best time anyone could have ever been alive on planet Earth.
The change weíve seen in the last two weeks has made me realize that most of my lifetime has been marked by massive changes. I grew up playing in the dirt, riding bikes, and not coming inside till after dark. Mud was my cities, sticks were my swords, and bicycles were my jet-fighters. But I also had a computer, a cellphone at 16, and my folks had a wireless connection that sounded like a dying robot. I played video games on a screen and then relived those games outside with my friends. I knew both of these worlds back when they were balanced, and I am blessed to have experienced both. But somewhere in this digital revolution, we changed.
Today we have wifi, streaming, and online learning. Technology has accelerated to the point that it was actually ready to support much of the burden this quarantine has brought. Remote telework jobs are everywhere, augmented and virtual reality are likely to be incorporated into the work from home experience, and Amazon is delivering everything to you in a friendly brown van. The ironic thing is, the tech slated to kill our blue collar jobs is now saving untold thousands, maybe millions, of jobs for people not able to go to work because of quarantines. But one thing is for sure: tech changed things.
Although the change brought on by our digital technology was slow and unrelenting, the shock we felt on September 11, 2001 was sudden and terrifying. World politics, airports, and the form you sign to get a library card will never be the same. Once again, we lived through the world shifting beneath us.
If you had forgotten that unsettled fear from 19 years ago, youíve possibly become re-acquainted with it this last week. Once again change is here. If we quarantine for another month or two then the casual handshake may be gone forever. The economy may follow it out the door. We now only get near each other in strange, medically-mandated ways, and we call it two things it is not: social & distancing. We are beginning to realize no one, not even government has a clear exit strategy for this shut down of society.
Each earth-shattering change you and I have lived through produced fear in us. And each change came anyway. There was no stopping it. America doesnít avoid catastrophic change. We simply come out the other side. From Spanish Flu, to World War Two, to 9/11, one of our greatest strengths is that we come together in time of crisis. Now we have to come together in groups smaller than ten and with 6 feet between each of us. That will take some creativity, but hereís three ways to do it.
Help your local community and serve where you can.
Watch for government overreach. We should also push our leaders to explain how and when we exit this shutdown because there is no magic switch that turns the economy back on.
Stay connected with your church. We need God more than ever.
These three pillars (Community, Constitution, and Church) have supported our nation through 243 years of change, and with our watchful eyes, that can continue.
