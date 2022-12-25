Change is coming! Whether we want it or not, whether we’re ready or not, change will come because
change is constant. Some changes are welcomed and beneficial, others are not.
I’ve been praying more lately, and God has placed it on my heart that his attention is drawn to Eastern
Kentucky. It’s not just because of the fires and not just because of the floods, and it isn’t because of the rampant poverty that has characterized the region for as long as I can remember. No! It’s because he recognized what we should all recognize: Eastern Kentucky needs revival. Eastern Kentucky needs a
powerful move of God!
As I’ve continued praying about it, at times I become overwhelmed with the feelings of anticipation,
knowing that this is a change that God IS GOING TO BRING TO PASS! In the book of Ezekiel, God laments over the fact that that he had been searching for someone who would stand in the gap for the people that God loves, but he found none. Well, that isn’t the case here for us! He found me, and I trust that as
you’re reading this, he’s also found YOU!
So, what I’ve been instructed to do is this: we are beginning to build a prayer network of just 300 people
who will commit on a regular basis to pray over Eastern Kentucky for God to bring revival to our region.
As we speak, we are building a website where, if you desire to be one of those 300 praying saints, you can register to be a part of this movement. You don’t have to be from, or even live in Eastern Kentucky to participate, but we’d certainly be thrilled to have a strong representation from our own region.
The number 300 is actually inspired from Gideon in the Bible and how God used him and 300 others to
deliver the entire nation from the oppression of their enemies. If God can use 300 to break the bonds of slavery and oppression off an entire nation, then this should be no problem for God. I believe that. What did Gideon say of himself? He said, “My family is the poorest in the nation, and
I am the poorest of my family.” That didn’t discourage God one bit, and it isn’t discouraging him either that Eastern Kentucky is known as home to some of the poorest areas in the world. But that can change, and change is coming!
This message today simply serves as a “pre-announcement.” The website is expected to be complete
around the first of the year and we’ll be updating you on the official launch when that time comes. In the meantime, I invite you to begin praying now! You don’t have to wait for a website to begin praying. The quicker we begin to pray, the sooner we’ll see the fruit of those prayers.
Thank you in advance for joining with us in prayer. Our hearts are full to overflowing with a desire to see our region, our communities transformed by a move of God. We are locked into the vision and committed to do everything we can to see it come to pass. How about
