Changes are Coming for the Constables of Kentucky

Earlier this year, the Kentucky House of Representatives approved House Bill 239. This new bill is to get the constables police certified. If you are a newly elected constable in Kentucky, take office after January 1, 2023 and you do not have an “active” police certification, then your powers will be limited. The primary sponsor of the bill says the goal of this bill is to make communities safer. Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, said, “not all constables are bad, but unfortunately there's been too many headlines to ignore the fact that constables without proper law enforcement training can be a serious problem.”
Currently, constables can make arrests or conduct a traffic stop even if they are not certified peace officers. This is about to change with House Bill 239. Any newly elected constable that takes
office after January 1, 2023 will have to complete the same 20-week training course from the Department of Justice that covers patrol procedures, defense tactics, criminal law, tactical response, traffic investigations and more in order to exercise the same powers as a peace officer, Koenig said. This type of training is required for anyone becoming a police officer or sheriff's deputy in Kentucky.
This bill amends KRS 189.950 to permit any constable who has successfully completed a basic training course that is certified or recognized by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) and who maintains their certification as a peace officer, to equip their vehicle used as an emergency vehicle with blue lights and a siren. Such constables must maintain sufficient insurance.
The constables are responsible for all costs associated with the completion of the training. The basic training course shall accept the constable as long as the constable meets the precertification requirements and the training course has the capacity to instruct the constable. The Department of Criminal Justice Training is to accept at least one qualified constable per training class and the constable is responsible for all training costs.
House Bill 239 will not stop the newly elected constables from serving their communities by directing traffic, serving subpoenas, assisting with child support actions, providing funeral escorts and more.
This bill was opposed by Rep. Bill Wesley, R-Ravenna and Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, who stated that their small communities in Eastern Kentucky cannot afford to do away with constables because they are relied on by the smaller communities that cannot afford to pay another officer.
