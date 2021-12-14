   Charista Faye Brock, born on November 25, 1985 and departed this life at her home on December 10, 2021. She leaves behind 2 sons Jacob & Gavin Brock of Beattyville, Kentucky; a daughter Teia Brock of Beattyville; two brothers Lincoln Bowman (Amanda Sandlin) of South Lebanon, Ohio, and Ethan Bowman of Ohio; step dad Lincoln Bowman of Beattyville; Boyfriend Scott Kimelton of Beattyville and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lindsey Ray Bowman. No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charista Brock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

