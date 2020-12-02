CHARLES ARMOND PERDUE, the husband of 47 years to his loving wife Rissa F. Steele Perdue of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Banford and Myrtle Sandlin Perdue, was born in Oneida, Kentucky on July 18, 1953 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on November 29, 2020 at the age of 67 years, 4 months and 11 days. Mr. Perdue was a forklift driver for Toyota Motor Manufacturing for 30 years and was a member of the West Beattyville Church of Christ. He was full of life, loved people and never met a stranger. In addition to his wife Rissa, Mr. Perdue is survived by one son, Heath B. Perdue of Beattyville; four sisters, Debby Perdue Davis and husband Bill of Beattyville, Georgia Nix of Warner Robbins, Georgia, Robin McDonald of Beattyville and Rosalie; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Perdue was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Renee Perdue; his parents; and three brothers, Donald, Jeff and Banny Lee Perdue. Private family services and burial held Dec. 2nd 2020 at Perdue Cemetery of Highway 11 North of Lee County, KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
