Charles Bradley Pierson, age 63, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Bradley was born November 22, 1956 in Manchester, KY, a son to the late James and Sara (Madden) Pierson. In his free-time he enjoyed fishing and junking, he was always joking around, and loved University of Kentucky basketball. He is survived by 1 son; Jeremy Pierson of Beattyville, KY, 1 daughter; Gabriell “Abby” Pierson of Georgetown, KY, 1 brother; Kenny (Patty) Pierson of Berea, KY, 6 sisters; Jackie Madden of Stanford, KY, Martha Ratliff of Lexington, KY, Mary Short of Richmond, KY, Joyce (Roger Baker) Ratliff of Booneville, KY, Teresa (Phil) Seyfrit of Richmond, KY, Lisa (Ray) Moore of Beattyville, KY, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 son; Charlie Clayton Pierson, 2 sisters; Susie Sebastian, and Margaret Morris, 2 brothers; Donald Pierson, and Eddie Pierson. Private family graveside services will be held in the Botner Family Cemetery located in Travellers Rest, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

