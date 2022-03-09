CHARLES BRANDON LUTES, the son of Mrs. Cynthia Lynn Sands of Jeffersonville, Kentucky and the late Charles Douglas Lutes, was born in Winchester, Kentucky on September 27, 1992 and departed this life at his home on March 1, 2022 at the age of 29 years, 5 months and 2 days. He was an automotive mechanic by trade.In addition to his mother, Brandon is survived by his fiancé Brittney Giordano of Jackson, Kentucky; his daughter, RoseLynn Mae Lee Lutes; a brother, Gerald Scott Hensley of Jeffersonville; three sisters, Amanda Johnson and fiancé Jarad Whisman of Jeffersonville, Tamra Lutes and fiancé Richard Turnbull of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Tiffany Breanne Brandenburg and fiancé Andrew Shelton of Richmond, Kentucky; his paternal grandmother, Elowise Lutes of Winchester, Kentucky; his aunts, Pamela Oliver of Winchester, Vinnie Fugate of Jackson, Kentucky, Susan Reynolds of California, Karen Hermann of Iowa and Patti Heseltine of Florida; his uncles, David Lutes of Beattyville and George Reynolds of California; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Brandon is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Shelby Johnson and Faye Reynolds; his paternal grandfather, Herbert Lutes, Jr.; a sister, Samantha Lynn Marie Johnson; an aunt, Loretta Turner; and an uncle, Frank Reynolds. Services March 6, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Frank DeWeese officiating. Burial Johnson Cemetery of War Creek, Jackson/ Breathitt KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
