Charles “Chuck” Louis Calvert, Jr., husband of Naomi Ross Freeman Calvert and the son of the late Anna Duncan Calvert and Charles Calvert, Sr. was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 17, 1943 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on February 7, 2023 at the age of 79 years, 1 month, and 21 days. He was a retired office manager of Lexington Urban County Government and the Pastor of the Heidelberg Pentecostal Church of God. In addition to his wife, Naomi of Beattyville, Kentucky, Chuck is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ronnie Calvert and wife Patty of Indiana, Barbara Todd of Beattyville, Danny Calvert and wife Karen of Indiana, Ruth McCurry and husband Frank, and Roy Calvert all of Franklin, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Bill Ross and wife Wanda and Gene Ross and wife Alma Ruth; one daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Freeman; two granddaughters, Lori Elizabeth Jewell and Jessica Bishop; one great granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Jewell; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Steve Calvert; and two step-sons, Tommy Freeman and Billy Freeman, Jr. Services held Feb. 12, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beatyville. Burial in Beatty Place Cemetery of New Yellow Rock Rd of Lee Co. KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
