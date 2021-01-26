Charles Douglas Lutes, the son of Elowise Oliver Lutes of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Herbert Lutes, Jr. was born in Campton, Kentucky on November 7, 1970 and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on January 20, 2021 at the age of 50 years, 2 months, and 13 days. In addition to his mother, Elowise, Charles is survived by five children, Tamara Nicole Lutes of Cincinnati, Ohio, Amanda Ruth Johnson of Beattyville, Kentucky, Gerald Scott Hensley of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Charles Brandon Lutes and Tiffany Breanne Lutes both of Beattyville; seven grandchildren; one brother, David Lutes of Beattyville; one sister, Pam Oliver of Winchester, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father. Private family services held. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Burial in the Lutes Cemetery of Highway 2017 of Lee County.
