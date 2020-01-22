Charles Earl “Chad” Mayes, age 36, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. Chad was born in Lexington, KY on October 30, 1983, a son of the late Charlie Mayes and Cathy (Turner) Mayes. He is survived by his fiancé; Jessica Marshall, his mother; Cathy Mayes of Booneville, KY, 1 son; Isaiah Hinson, 2 daughters; Lainah Mayes and Ava Mayes and other loving family members and friends. Along with his father; Charlie Mayes, he was preceded in death by his aunt; Irene Mayes. Funeral services held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home in Booneville, KY with Pastor Scott Brandenburg officiating. Visitation held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. He was laid to rest in the Warren G. Turner Cemetery, located in Breathitt County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
