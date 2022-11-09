   Charles Edward Combs, The son of Eula Mae Combs was born September 14, 1954, and departed his life, peacefully, in his home on October 30, 2022. Charles is survived by his husband, Daniel De Leon; son, Justin Combs of Lexington, KY; daughter, Starla Sparks of Georgetown, KY; Granddaughter, Paisley Grayce Combs of Lexington, KY; and Aunt Wanda Faye Combs of Beattyville, KY. In addition to his mother, Eula Mae, Charles is also proceeded in death by his brother Michael Combs.Per his wishes, Cremation will be chosen. A memorial service will be held for family and friends, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:00pm at Mt. Olive Church, Pastor Rob Morgan officiating.

