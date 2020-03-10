Charles Edward Epperson, the widower of Hazel Christine Hurt Epperson, and the son of the late Charley and Martha Stacy Epperson, was born in Hazard, Kentucky on February 19, 1939 and departed this life at his home in Leeco, Kentucky on March 5, 2020 at the age of 81 years and 15 days. He was self-employed as the owner of Ed’s Septic Service, was an Army Veteran, he loved his family, his church, fishing, and was a devoted member of the Tharp Memorial Church.Mr. Epperson is survived by his five children, Linda D. Hogan and husband James “Cotton” of Beattyville, Kentucky, Debra A. Cornett and husband Bedford of Beattyville, Charles E. Epperson, Jr. of Winchester, Kentucky, Ronnie D. Epperson and wife Cora of Campton, Kentucky and Mark A. Epperson and wife Rhonda of Beattyville; 11 grandchildren, Trina, Christy, Jimmy, Kayla, Tim, Ricky, Crystal, Samantha, Mindy, Jaimie and RJ; 22 great grandchildren; 2 brothers John Epperson of Hornbeak, Tennessee and Clyde Epperson of Hazard; 1 sister, Rhoda Hurt of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Mr. Epperson was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Hazel; a son, James Epperson; a granddaughter, Dusty Dawn; and two brothers, Fred and James Epperson. Visitation: Sun. March 8th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Services: Monday March 9th 2020 with Tony Turner & Jimmy Epperson officiating. Burial: Epperson Cemetery 199 Black Log Rd. Leeco, KY 41301. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
