CHARLES EDWARD KIDD, of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Beattyville, Kentucky, the son of the late Willis and Mary Johnson Kidd, was born in Brighton, Michigan on February 28, 1944 and departed this life in Glasgow, on December 30, 2020 at the age of 76 years, 10 months and 2 days. He attended the Widecreek Baptist Church.
Mr. Kidd is survived by seven brothers and sisters, Glen Kidd of Lexington, Indiana, Irene Johnson of Beattyville, Eugene Kidd of Campton, Kentucky, Margie Long of London, Kentucky, Roger Kidd of Beattyville, Della Mae LaFoe of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Annetta Blevins of Frenchburg, Kentucky and Paul Duane Kidd of Irvine, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to his parents, Mr. Kidd was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Faye Howard. A private graveside will be held at Rock of Ages Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Ricky Barker officiating. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
