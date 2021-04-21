CHARLES EDWARD NOE, the widower of Claudine Phillips Noe, and the son of the late Ernest and Anna Angel Noe, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 17, 1939 and departed this life at his home in Lee County on April 16, 2021 at the age of 81 years, 11 months and 30 days. He was a retired custodian of 20 years for the Lee County Board of Education, and loved gardening.
Mr. Noe is survived by two sons, Jeff Noe and wife Angie and Joey Noe and wife Beverly all of Beattyville; eight grandchildren, Alicia Quesenberry, Jerry Quesenberry, Jr., Ian Noe, Tiffany Rich and husband Chad, Savanna Coleman and husband Tanner, Tyler Noe, Brittney Noe and Andrew Noe; five great grandchildren, Harper Quesenberry, Charlie and Will Rich, Waylon Hollon and Blake Coleman; three brothers, Arthur, Drexell and Roger Dale Noe all three of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.Mr. Noe was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Claudine; a daughter, Debbie Quesenberry; two sons, Jimmy and Jerry Noe; and a granddaughter, Sheridan Quesenberry.
Private family services held prior to burial at Couch-Brandenburg Cemetery located on Fred Brandenburg Rd. Of Lee County, KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
