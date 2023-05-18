Charles Harold “Nubbin” Chadwell, age 74 and formerly of Booneville, husband of Charlotte (Noe) Chadwell, passed away Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY. Nubbin was born June 13th, 1948 in Oneida KY, a son to the late John Jr and Ruth (Brandenburg) Chadwell. He was a retired diesel mechanic, a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner, he attended The Community Christian Church in London, KY. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, the family faithful and loving dog, Gable, 1 brother; John “Nunk” Chadwell III of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; Sharon (Rick) Keyton of Nicholasville, KY, nephews; Chad (Shonda) Mason, Eric (Misty) Mason, Chris (Lindsay) Chadwell, John Chadwell IV, Richard (Amy) Roberts, Brad Bradford nieces; Tara (Blake) Roberts, Jacqueline (Blake) Sloane, Jason (Skylar) Hollon, Jennifer (David) Campbell, Cynthia (Dave) Toering, Janet Noe, Heather (Jason) Combs, a long time friend, Conley Tirey, along with many other loving family members and friends. Nubbin was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister, Brenda Lee “Bea” Chadwell.
Funeral Services May 16, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Bart Jones officiating. Burial; Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Pebworth Community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.