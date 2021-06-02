Charles Ray Chrisman, widower of Barbara Fox Chrisman and the son of the late Robert and Lottie Shelton Chrisman was born in Lee County, Kentucky on October 31, 1934 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on May 25, 2021 at the age of 86 years, 6 months and 25 days. He was of the Christian faith and a former self-employed brick mason. Charles is survived by two daughters Sheila McIntosh and husband Nathan of Beattyville, Kentucky and Leasa Conrad and husband Gary of Irvine, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Jolene Fox and husband Ricky; one great-granddaughter, Autumn Fox; one sister, Betty Spencer all of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Charles was preceded in death by his only grandson, Tommie Conrad.
Services held Sunday May 30th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Roy S. Mcintosh officiating. Burial in Couch-Brandenburg Cemetery of Lee County, Ky. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
