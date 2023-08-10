Charlie (Buddy) Mays III, age 57, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home in Beattyville, KY. Buddy was born October 6th, 1965 in Lexington, KY, a son of Charlie Green Mays, Jr and the late Sudie Marie (Puckett) Mays. He was a lifelong resident of Bear Track and was widely known as a great chicken handler & fighter. He was a self-employed carpenter and attended the Pine Crest Church. He is survived by his father; Charlie Green Mays Jr., first wife; Kathy Lee Childers; 3 sons; Buddy Lee (Hope) Mays and Nathan Rae (Sarah) Mays, both of Beattyville, KY, and Dakotah Mays of Wilmore, KY, 1 daughter; Heather (Brett) Benton of Irvine, KY,1 brother; Randal Mays of Loveland, Ohio, 7 grandchildren; Brooklyn Mays, Lucus Mays, Dylan Mays, Carter Mays, Treyton Riddel and Talyn Riddel, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Buddy was preceded in death by his mother; Sudie Marie Mays, 1 brother; Scotty Mays, and 1 sister; Bonnie Sue Mays Wilder. Funeral Services August 10, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. Burial; Crabtree Cemetery located in the Little Sinking Community in Lee County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Buddy Lee Mays, Nathan Mays, Dakotah Mays, Tyler Moore, Jessie Dennis, Troy Dennis, and Pete Cooley.
