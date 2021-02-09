Charlie Roberts, age 83, and widower of Betty Jean Roberts passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his residence in Booneville, KY. Charlie was born August 21, 1937, in Booneville, KY, a son to late John and Launa (Wilson) Roberts. He was a retired heavy equipment operator with the Falcon Coal Company, loved to farm, and tinker with equipment.
He is survived by, 3 sons; Everett Roberts of Booneville, KY, Joey (Khris) Roberts of Franklin, OH, Donnie (Misty) Roberts of Middletown, OH, 4 daughters; Donna (Rick) Mazurek and Sandy (Dale) Lewis both of Booneville, KY, Virginia (Ron) Browning of Bowling Green, KY, Diane (Billy) Bingham of McKee, KY, 26 grandchildren; Andy (Michelle) Gabbard, Gregory (Shawnda) Mazurek, Christopher (Jessica) Mazurek, Joseph (Angela) Mazurek, Lucas Mazurek, Jacqueline (Brian) Charles, John, Justina, and Roosevelt Allen, Nicole Roberts, Joseph Roberts, Joshua Roberts, Brian (Cody) Bingham, Derrick (Gloria) Bingham, Daniel Bingham, Johnny (Mary) Bingham, George Bingham, Gina Bingham, Delbert Joe Lewis, Cindy Lewis, Dakota Lewis, Gary Lewis, Paige Lewis, Chase Lewis, Augustina Lewis, Samantha Roberts, Donnie Roberts, Jr., Jacob Roberts, 25 great grandchildren along with a host of family and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parent, his loving wife of 61 years, 5 brothers; Marty, Jack, James, Rufford, and Dale Roberts. Graveside Services held Monday, February 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Cow Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
