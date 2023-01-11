MOREHEAD, Ky. – Morehead State Cheerleading looks to add to its national championship tradition this weekend at the UCA Nationals in Orlando, Fla.
Begun by former coach, the late Myron Doan, and continued currently by head coach Mark Coleman, the Morehead State cheer program has now won 50 national championships since the first competition in 1988. Former coaches who led teams to national titles were also Tony Nash and Bill Mayo.
The coed partner stunt teams open up the action on Friday, with Morehead State being represented by three pairs. Lily Baker and Logan Terwilliger take the floor at 6:00 p.m., followed by Nicole Guest and Willie Coggins at 6:16 p.m., and Chloe Maher and Curtis DeBoeuf wrapping up 7:35 p.m.
The overall all-girl and coed teams will take part in the event on Saturday. All-girl competes at 3:48 p.m., while the two coed teams round out the Eagle competition at 6:23 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., respectively.
The competition concludes Sunday with the finals beginning at 7:30 p.m.
