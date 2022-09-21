CHERYL ANN COMBS LYNCH, daughter of the late Clyde and Dorothy Lee Cornett Combs was born in Irvine, Kentucky on August 28, 1967 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on September 17, 2022 at the age of 55 years and 20 days. She was beautician and a cosmetology instructor. Cheryl leaves behind one son, Michael Heath Lynch and wife Wendy; two grandchildren, Benjamin Gage and Ashton Lain Lynch all of Richmond, Kentucky; one brother, Eddie Combs and wife Karen of Lexington, Kentucky; four sisters, Brenda Jewell, Donna Combs, Sheila Cornett, and Charlene Dunaway all of Beattyville, Kentucky; one uncle, Cleamon Randall of Berea, Kentucky; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and numerous cousins; and her lifetime friend, Missy Steele of Winchester, Kentucky. Services Sept. 24th 2022 11am at Beattyville Christian Church. Burial following in New Zion Cemetery.Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
