Chocolat Inn & Cafe Receives Artisan Chocolate Awards

The International Chocolate Salon in partnering with TasteTv recently held their competition for the Best Chocolate Bars of 2021. The Judging panel for this year’s competition consisted of national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors along with topic experts, local chefs and food gurus.
The competition included categories for best vegan chocolate bar, best spicy chocolate bar, best white chocolate bar along with best toffee for 2021.
Competing this year was Lee County’s Chocolat Inn & Cafe owners Dustin and Mia Cornett who received awards in “Best Milk Chocolate Bar”, “Best Bar Design & Art non packaging”.
In Best Milk Chocolate, the owners received the Bronze award for their Appalachian Milk Chocolate Bar along with their Mayan Chocolate Bar in the 2021 Spicy Chocolate Awards portion of the competition. In Best Bar Design they received the Bronze award for their White Lightning Moonshine Dark Chocolate bar.
For the Vegan Chocolate awards, the Cafe received the Bronze award in “Most Unique” with their Veggie Chocolat bar which also earned an honorable mention in “Ingredient Combinations” and “Best Taste” along with a three star rating.
In the White Chocolate awards, the White Mocha Latte received a Bronze award in “Best Ingredient Combinations” along with an honorable mention in “Best White Chocolates”
The pair received the following comments from the judges: “I enjoyed tasting the chocolate of the Chocolate Inn & Cafe Mayan bar and then having the heat that followed”. “Chocolate Inn & Cafe White Lightin’ Moonshine Dark Chocolate- chalky, sweet, one dimensional, boozy on finish.” “Chocolate Inn & Cafe Mayan Mocha Chocolate bar Cumin dominates, gritty texture, high intensity.”
Chocolat Inn & Cafe owners; Dustin and Mia had this to say about the contest via their Facebook page: “Earlier this year we entered some chocolate award contests. This was the first time doing this and we didn’t know what to expect. Most of the contests weren’t limited to just bars or bean to bar chocolate makers so we didn’t know what we would be up against. We placed in several categories but are most proud of winning the silver for best spicy milk chocolate (Mayan Mocha Bar) and the bronze for best milk chocolate bar (Milk Chocolate with Bourbon soaked Pecans). This was a fun experience for us and has inspired us to get more creative for next year’s contest. We have a better understanding of what to expect and some gained confidence as we held our own against some amazing chocolatiers and chocolate makers. We look forward to continuing our journey through chocolate!”
You can follow the Chocolate Inn & Cafe Facebook page to stay up to date with Dustin and Mia. Visit the cafe at 1165 Highway 11 South Beattyville, KY. Cafe hours: Thursday through Friday 7am-2pm and Saturday 9am-2pm. For room reservations please visit chocolate-inn.com.
