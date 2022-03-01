Christal Lynn Johnson, age 38, died unexpectedly, February 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. Christal was born in Irvine, Kentucky, June 11, 1983 to the late Floyd M. Johnson and the late Irene (Reece) Johnson, She lived, most of her life, in Lee County, Kentucky.
Christal is survived by her five children: Ronnie, Isaiah, Lainah, Ava, and Wesley, and three brothers: Avery Johnson, Scott Reece, and Shane Johnson, all of Lee County, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by one brother, Kendall Johnson.
Christal was a free-spirit, living life as a butterfly, lighting from place to place. Fly high, sweet girl. Private services held.
