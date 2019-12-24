be

Mrs. Wilder’s Dear Santa Letters

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Unicorn
  2. Elephant
  3. Money

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Rylee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Lion
  2. Elf
  3. Saw

I have been a good boy this year.

Love from, 

Ryan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. A real dog
  2. Car with jets
  3. guitar

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. cat
  2. doll
  3. unicorn

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Breona

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. dirt bike
  2. markers
  3. Barbie camper

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Mason

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. car
  2. teddy bear
  3. dog

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Landen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. toy dog
  2. Barbie Dream House
  3. Pretend Horse

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Nola

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. dog
  2. Jo Jo Siwa
  3. Barbies

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Makenna

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. dog
  2. TV
  3. Ice skates

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. dog
  2. car
  3. Teddy Bear

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Nate

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. dog
  2. Big Teddy Bear
  3. Soccer Ball

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Malachi

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Shoes
  2. Rabbit
  3. Tall Barbie

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Bailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Barbie Dream House
  2. Fur Real Cubby
  3. Barbie Clothes

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Raelynn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. dog
  2. money
  3. bike

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Tristen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. car
  2. yo-yo
  3. Monster Truck

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Tyson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. cat
  2. dog
  3. Bear

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Brayden T. 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Dog
  2. Three Headed Dragon
  3. Phone Case

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Coby

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Cat
  2. Bear
  3. Toy Dog

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. LOL Doll
  2. Barbie
  3. Quilt

I have been a good girl this year.  

Love from,

Kaytlin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Play Station
  2. Dog
  3. Chuckie

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Braydon C. 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Husky Dog
  2. Leash
  3. Stuffed Animal Cat

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Daniel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Monster Truck
  2. Motorcycle
  3. Batman Car

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Conner

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like

  1. Monster Truck
  2. Cars
  3. Trucks

I have been a good boy this year.  

Love from,

Nicholas 

Tags

Recommended for you