Mrs. Wilder’s Dear Santa Letters
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Unicorn
- Elephant
- Money
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Rylee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Lion
- Elf
- Saw
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- A real dog
- Car with jets
- guitar
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Andrew
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- cat
- doll
- unicorn
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Breona
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- dirt bike
- markers
- Barbie camper
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Mason
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- car
- teddy bear
- dog
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Landen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- toy dog
- Barbie Dream House
- Pretend Horse
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Nola
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- dog
- Jo Jo Siwa
- Barbies
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Makenna
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- dog
- TV
- Ice skates
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- dog
- car
- Teddy Bear
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Nate
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- dog
- Big Teddy Bear
- Soccer Ball
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Malachi
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Shoes
- Rabbit
- Tall Barbie
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Bailey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Barbie Dream House
- Fur Real Cubby
- Barbie Clothes
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Raelynn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- dog
- money
- bike
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Tristen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- car
- yo-yo
- Monster Truck
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Tyson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- cat
- dog
- Bear
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Brayden T.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Dog
- Three Headed Dragon
- Phone Case
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Coby
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Cat
- Bear
- Toy Dog
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- LOL Doll
- Barbie
- Quilt
I have been a good girl this year.
Love from,
Kaytlin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Play Station
- Dog
- Chuckie
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Braydon C.
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Husky Dog
- Leash
- Stuffed Animal Cat
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Daniel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Monster Truck
- Motorcycle
- Batman Car
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Conner
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like
- Monster Truck
- Cars
- Trucks
I have been a good boy this year.
Love from,
Nicholas
