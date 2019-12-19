be
destri andorf

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like: 

1. puzzles

2. elf

3. trucks

Love from, Derick

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like: 

1. bouncy shoes

2. LOL camper

3. perfume

I have been a good girl. 

Love from, Riley

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a bike

2. cars

3. stuffed animals

I have been a good boy. 

Love from, Kaleb

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. dog

2. Ipad

3. fish

I have been a good boy. 

Love from, Josiah

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a truck

2. IPad

3. a phone

Love from, Jonah

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. dog

2. hat

3. fancy cat

I have been a good girl. 

Love from, Brooklyn

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a doll

2. puzzles

3. hats

I have been a good girl. 

Love from, Katie

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a camera

2. a dog

3. puzzles

I was a good boy. 

Love from, Gabe

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a yo-yo

2. a drone

3. a teddy bear

I have been a good boy. 

Love from, Trenton

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like: 

1. air pods

2. LOL dolls

3. Jo Jo

I have been a good girl. 

Love from, Madden

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a phone

2. a tablet 

3. a baby toy for a doll

Love from, Alexis

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. car keys for dad

2. a horse

3. a car

Love from, Kason

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. iPad

2. a robot

3. Xbox pro

I have been a good boy.

Love from, Seth

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a doll

2. a tablet

3. doll house

I have been a good boy. 

Love from, Edward

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a phone

2. a dog

3. a tablet

I have been a good girl. 

Love from, Paisley

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a toy train

2. a dog

3. camera

I have been good. 

Love from, Jayden 

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. elf

2. dog

3. a bat

I have been good.

Love from, Brady

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a dog

2. xbox

3. phone

Love from, Keelan

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. trains

2. race cars

3. train track

Love from, Allen

Dear Santa, 

For Christmas I would like:

1. a toy dog

2. a puppy

3. a kitten

Love from, Carinah

