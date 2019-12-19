Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. puzzles
2. elf
3. trucks
Love from, Derick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. bouncy shoes
2. LOL camper
3. perfume
I have been a good girl.
Love from, Riley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a bike
2. cars
3. stuffed animals
I have been a good boy.
Love from, Kaleb
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. dog
2. Ipad
3. fish
I have been a good boy.
Love from, Josiah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a truck
2. IPad
3. a phone
Love from, Jonah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. dog
2. hat
3. fancy cat
I have been a good girl.
Love from, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a doll
2. puzzles
3. hats
I have been a good girl.
Love from, Katie
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a camera
2. a dog
3. puzzles
I was a good boy.
Love from, Gabe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a yo-yo
2. a drone
3. a teddy bear
I have been a good boy.
Love from, Trenton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. air pods
2. LOL dolls
3. Jo Jo
I have been a good girl.
Love from, Madden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a phone
2. a tablet
3. a baby toy for a doll
Love from, Alexis
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. car keys for dad
2. a horse
3. a car
Love from, Kason
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. iPad
2. a robot
3. Xbox pro
I have been a good boy.
Love from, Seth
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a doll
2. a tablet
3. doll house
I have been a good boy.
Love from, Edward
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a phone
2. a dog
3. a tablet
I have been a good girl.
Love from, Paisley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a toy train
2. a dog
3. camera
I have been good.
Love from, Jayden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. elf
2. dog
3. a bat
I have been good.
Love from, Brady
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a dog
2. xbox
3. phone
Love from, Keelan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. trains
2. race cars
3. train track
Love from, Allen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like:
1. a toy dog
2. a puppy
3. a kitten
Love from, Carinah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.