Beattyville will be hosting its annual Christmas Spirit Weekend this year on December 3rd and 4th. Saturday will kick off with a Christmas Open House for local businesses. All local businesses are invited to host their own open houses on
Saturday for a day of shopping locally.
Sunday, Dec. 4th will begin with Santa’s Workshop at the Three Forks Museum at 1pm to 3pm. Kids will be able to enjoy snacks and hot chocolate, crafts, stories and will also be able to write their letters to Santa.
At 3:30pm the Christmas Spirit Parade will begin on Main Street so Santa can make his way to the courthouse where the Beattyville Kiwanis will be handing out their treat bags; a 100+ years old
tradition.
The parade is also expected to feature paw patrol characters, Mickey and Minnie, Rudoph, the Grinch and the Elf on the shelf. At the courthouse will also be the countdown to the tree lighting and pictures with Santa.
In addition to this year’s Christmas Spirit weekend, there is a Lee County home and business decorating contest. This is open to homes, businesses, churches, organizations/clubs and other non profits. You must register by Dec. 9th to participate by emailing
Judging will be performed by out of county guests on Dec. 21st. Cash prizes include the following: $50 to the best home outdoor display, $50 to best business window display, $50 to best overall business display, and $50 to best organization display.
The Christmas Spirit committee is planning many activities for the month of December.
Stay up to date with activities by following the “Lee County/ Beattyville Tourism” Facebook page.
Congrats to Kenneth Isaacs for being nominated as this year's Christmas Spirit Award recipient for all his work with the museum, tourism and city!
