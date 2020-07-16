The City Council met at the Beattyville City Park for their July City Council meeting. This is the first in person meeting that the Council had since the Covid-19 Quarantine that started in March.
The Council began their meeting with the tradition of a prayer and the Pledge of the Allegiance.
911 Dispatcher, Betty Sebastian was the first person of the evening to approach the Council. She wanted a city street name changed because where two of the same numbered addresses on both sides of the road at Grand Avenue and Hwy 11. It was requested to change the name to “Thunder Street”. The Council approved the request.
Next to approach the Council was Nesbitt Engineering. They requested a 14-day extension on the sewer project. The Council approved the request.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays gave his June report to the Council. He reported that the Beattyville Police Dept answered 486 calls, made 18 arrests, issued 43 Citations, and worked 5 accidents. He, also, gave the Council of Officer Sallie working with K9 Sara. Sallie and Sara have begun training in London.
Main Street Director, Teresa Mays, approached the Council and reported that 12 vendors were utilizing the Locally Made Market. Also, due to the popularity of the market, they are looking to maybe expand to Wednesdays too.
Mayor Jackson, then gave the Council the Public Works June report, saying there were 79 work projects, 14 sewer problems, and 63 work orders completed.
The Council, then proceeded to approve the June Minutes and the financial report, and the June Meeting was dismissed.
