Notes Provided by Sally Gilbert City Clerk:
On November 24th 2021, the City Council of Beattyville held a special meeting starting at 6pm. Vistors in attendance were Mike Patrick of Beattyville Vol. Fire Dept. The purpose of the special meeting was to present to the council a resolution and declaration of State of Emergency for the River Dr. culvert project. A motion was approved for the resolution by council members Begley and Cockerham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.