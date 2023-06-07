Congratulations to the City of Beattyville on being selected as a recipient of a Brownfields Cleanup MARC Grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The grant in the amount of $499,939 will be used for the clean up of the historic WPA building located on Main Street. The WPA building was built in 1939 by the Works Progress Administration and has served as City Hall, a Fire Station and Jail.
The EPA awarded $315 million to brownfields communities across the country to revitalize dangerous and polluted sites into more sustainable and environmentally-just places. $215 million of that is being awarded to 262 communities, Beattyville being one, across the country in competitive EPA Brownfields funding — the largest ever awarded in the history of the EPA’s Brownfields MARC Grant programs!
