be
Many usually pay their monthly water bill at City Hall. However, the office remains closed to the public at this time.
 
However, you have several options to pay your bill. You can pay online at www.beattyville.org, mail payments to PO Box 307 Beattyville, Ky 41311, set up payments to automatically be charged to your checking account, or drop it off in the drop box at City Hall located next to the City Hall building. 

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

 
The City of Beattyville is doing everything they can to keep themselves and their citizens safe and well during this time.

Tags

Recommended for you