Many usually pay their monthly water bill at City Hall. However, the office remains closed to the public at this time.
However, you have several options to pay your bill. You can pay online at www.beattyville.org, mail payments to PO Box 307 Beattyville, Ky 41311, set up payments to automatically be charged to your checking account, or drop it off in the drop box at City Hall located next to the City Hall building.
The City of Beattyville is doing everything they can to keep themselves and their citizens safe and well during this time.
