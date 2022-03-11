City of Beattyville to Receive $271,883 for Water Improvements

As reported last week, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman awarded $4,717,104 in funding to Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties. The funding comes through Gov. Andy Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
Per a press release from the OFFICE OF LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR JACQUELINE COLEMAN, the amount awarded to Lee County are as follows:
$271,883 to the City of Beattyville for water treatment plant improvements.
$600,000 to Lee County through KYTC to resurface River Drive.
Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways:
$150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act.
$50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.
$49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.
The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.
