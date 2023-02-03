It was recently confirmed that the Beattyville City Police Department will be moving into the former Teleworks Hub located on the rear side of City Hall. Due to the age and condition of the Department’s current building, discussion of relocating has occurred at various council meetings in the past few years.
According to Mayor Scott Jackson, the portion of the building is being updated at this time to accommodate the department and it’s needs. Work is expected to completed within the next two weeks. Once completed, the Department will relocate.
When asked, the Mayor stated there are no plans for the current City Police Quarters building (also the old City Hall) once it is vacant, and that decisions on the future of the building will be left to the City Council.
Info via Mayor Scott Jackson.
