Clara Ruth Keller Fox McIntosh, widow of Bennie Fox and Rouster McIntosh and the daughter of the late Charlie and Anna Mae Donnely McIntosh was born in Owsley County, Kentucky on November 30, 1940 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky on December 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years and 3 days. She worked as a cook for Geri Young and was a member of the Pinecrest First Church of God.
She leaves behind one son, Levon Fox; four grandchildren, Justin, Natasha, and Sarah Fox, and Tamara Lynn Evans all of Beattyville, Kentucky; two great grandchildren, Zoey and Chloe Alexis Hunsaker both of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, Will Keller of Winchester, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her two husbands and parents, Mrs. McIntosh was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Spears; one sister and five brothers; and one granddaughter, Sharlene Hunsaker. No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
