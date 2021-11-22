CLARENCE SEALE, the husband of Mrs. Jane Ann Rudolph Seale of Richmond, Kentucky, and the son of the late Morton and Wilsie Begley Seale, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 18, 1930 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on November 15, 2021 at the age of 91 years, 7 months and 28 days. Mr. Seale was a retired assembly line worker for Zimmer Manufacturing and was a member of the Richmond Church of Christ. In addition to his wife, Mr. Seale is survived by three children, Michael L. Seale and wife Nakoota of Clare, Michigan, Carol Seale Moore and husband Frank of Clare, Michigan, and Kimberly Seale of Richmond, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Michael Robert, Patrick, Brianna and Owen Seale, Penny Leeth and Teresa Moore; many great grandchildren; one great grandchild; one brother, Ervie Seale of Bloomington, Indiana; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Seale was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth Lawson and Ruby Hoover; and one brother, Sam Seale. Services held Nov. 18th at Richmond Church of Christ with Mike Johnson officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
