Claude Wilson, age 73 beloved father and husband of Judy (McIntosh) Wilson departed this life overnight on January 31st 2022 at Lee County Constant Care in Beattyville, Kentucky after a long illness. Claude was born on November 15th, 1948 on Cow Creek in Owsley County, Kentucky, the son of the late Lawrence Wilson of Booneville, Kentucky and the late Ruby Oma Banks Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a farmer, coal truck driver and farm store owner (Wilson’s Farm Supply). In addition to his wife Judy, Claude is survived by his two children, Rebekah Irene Wilson of Lexington, Kentucky and John Claude Wilson (and wife Jessica) of Salt Lake City. Utah. Claude is also survived by one sister, Ellen Leavengood of Maineville, OH, and two brothers, Burgoyne Wilson of Eaton, Ohio and James Bass Wilson of Russellville, Kentucky. He also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Irene and Darlene Wilson.
A memorial viewing took place Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
