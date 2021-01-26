Clayton Douglas Charles, 67 of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away suddenly on January 23rd at the VA Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born November 20, 1953 to Clayton and Christine (Horn) Charles in Beattyville, Kentucky. He graduated from Preble Shawnee High School in Camden, Ohio in 1972. He served in the United States Army from 1973-1977. He was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God. Doug was known for his love of family, friends, and motorcycles. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Charles of Beattyville, the love of his life, Toni Robinson, and his nephew, Joshua Williams. He is survived by his mother, Christine Charles of Beattyville; his son, Damian Charles of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado; three grandsons, Tristan, Brodie, and Declan Charles of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado; sisters, Marcia Dickerson (Eugene) of Beattyville, Sandy Martin (Bob) of Middletown, Ohio, and Carla Griessmann (Daniel) of Trenton, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private family services held. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
