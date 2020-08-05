   Clayton Timothy Caudill, son of Nannie Kate Caudill and the late Arthur Lee Caudill was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 23, 1980 and departed this life on August 1, 2020 in Richmond, Kentucky at the age of 40 years, 1 month, and 9 days. He was a carpenter by trade and a member of Faith Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, Katie, Clayton is survived by his very special lady, Amanda Tackett of Richmond, Kentucky; four children, Chase Ross, Selena Willis, Kristen Caudill, and Shane Tackett Caudill; four brothers and sisters, Arthur Caudill, Jr. of Beattyville, Kentucky, Cynthia Jean Willis and husband Mike of Outer Banks, North Carolina, William Charles Caudill and wife Crystal of Dayton, Ohio, and Sherry Burton and husband Mark of Ironton, Ohio; two granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Clayton was preceded in death by his father.Private family service held. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.

