Clayton Timothy Caudill, son of Nannie Kate Caudill and the late Arthur Lee Caudill was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 23, 1980 and departed this life on August 1, 2020 in Richmond, Kentucky at the age of 40 years, 1 month, and 9 days. He was a carpenter by trade and a member of Faith Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, Katie, Clayton is survived by his very special lady, Amanda Tackett of Richmond, Kentucky; four children, Chase Ross, Selena Willis, Kristen Caudill, and Shane Tackett Caudill; four brothers and sisters, Arthur Caudill, Jr. of Beattyville, Kentucky, Cynthia Jean Willis and husband Mike of Outer Banks, North Carolina, William Charles Caudill and wife Crystal of Dayton, Ohio, and Sherry Burton and husband Mark of Ironton, Ohio; two granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Clayton was preceded in death by his father.Private family service held. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Life in Quarantine with COVID-19
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- With virus still active, Kentucky has 619 new cases, 5 deaths reported
- Cumberland Valley District Health Department Reports 5th COVID-19 Related Death in Clay County
- Covid-19 Update for Lee County - July 21, 2020
Latest News
- HCTC health safety precautions for fall semester
- Beattyville Police Beat - July 2020
- Lee County School Start Date Changed
- Republican Perspective for THOSE WHO LOVE TRUMP
- From Our Archives, Articles from the Past: Russell Stamper Retiring Thurs. Feb. 26 2009
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Friday Night Cruisin'
- Addison New City Police Officer
Most Popular
Articles
- Beattyville Police Beat - July 2020
- Upcoming: LC District Court Docket for 8/4/20
- Students should check KEES accounts for accuracy
- WANTED!
- Peoples Exchange Bank Names New Chief Financial Officer
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Letter to the Editor: Give Our Community a Voice, Respond to the 2020 Census
- Covid-19 Update for Lee County - July 21, 2020
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- HCTC’s Dr. Kiddoo serves on AACC commission
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.