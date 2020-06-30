Clayton “Turk” Holliday, age 41, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence in Booneville, KY. Clayton was born April 7, 1979 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of June Mayes Holliday and the late Henry Clayton Holliday. He worked construction when employed and attended the Indian Creek Presbyterian Church during his childhood. He is survived by his mother; June Holliday and 1 daughter; Jayden Rae Holliday, of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Jack (Helen) Holliday of Booneville, Ky, and 1 sister; Francis (Adam) Davis of Booneville, KY, 2 nieces; Briana Holliday and Bethany Davis, 5 nephews; Eli Gibson, Liam Taylor, Patrick Davis, Derick Davis, and Parker Taylor and many other loving family members and friends. He was proceeded in death by his father, Henry Clayton Holliday.
Visitation held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. He was laid to rest beside his father in the Garrett-Holliday Cemetery located in the Hilltop Community of Owsley County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
