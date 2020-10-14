If you are reading this while visiting us here in the Red River Gorge, you are about to experience a huge explo- sion. I mean the really, really grand- daddy of big explosions! It’s immi- nent and will involve everything in sight. It also lasts a long time starting at the top of the hills, ridges and mountains and slowly working its way down to the valleys and gorges.
But, don’t be alarmed. Actually it is another reason you’re gonna be so happy you came this month.
We’re not talking about an explosion of TNT or dynamite. No sir! That would be terrible. This explosion is the exact opposite - it’s wonderful. It’s an explosion of color!
Yes, color and oh what magnificent color. Every shade, tint and tone from dark brown, maroon, red, scarlet, or- ange, yellow, silver and a myriad of variations on those.
Not just the trees either. Grasses, ferns, vines, even weeds get into the act changing to spectacular colors. This color extravaganza reaches al- most every plant, tree or shrub. Even nasty ole poison ivy turns showy with some reds and oranges so shiny and brilliant they seem to be metallic. Grab the kids and take ‘em on the one excursion that won’t be forgotten. Heck this explosion is so awesome , they’ll probably even put down those cell phones and game controllers!
