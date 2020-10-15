Clifton Farris (Tip) Spencer departed this life on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a resident of the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, Kentucky. Tip was a Vietnam War Veteran. He served as a member of the 78th Anti Air Craft Artillery, 3rd Armored Division and was awarded the Bronze Star. Tip spent his life, other than time in the service, in Lee County Kentucky. He was a farmer, an animal lover, and loved his family, especially all of his nieces and nephews. He was a real character and was loved by many people in the community. Clifton was the son of the late Ruby and Clarence Spencer of Bear Creek, Kentucky. He was proceeded in death by his brothers Eddie Vohn Spencer, Kerney (Julie) Spencer, Bobby Reece (Alice) Spencer, and his sister Anna Mae (Dave) Pennanen. His surviving siblings include Kathleen (George) Marshall of Shelby Township, Michigan, Dallas (Brenda) Spencer of Rochester, Michigan, Nogale (Carol) Spencer of Beattyville, Ky, Danny (Paula) Spencer of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Claudetta (Rick) Stamper of Richmond, Kentucky. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center for loving and caring for Tip, especially during the Pandemic when family and friends weren’t allowed to visit. It brings great comfort to know that he wasn’t alone during his last hours on earth. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
