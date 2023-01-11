Clinton Frye, Sr., son of the late Henry and Rhoda Becknell Frye was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 14, 1944 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on January 7, 2023 at the age of 78 years and 24 days. He was a member of the Beattyville Church of God and a long time employee of Congleton Brothers.
Mr. Frye leaves behind his son, Clinton Frye, Jr. and wife Miranda; one brother, Paul Frye and wife Geneva; his ex-wife, Joyce Ann Frye all of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Frye was preceded in death by one son; Kelly James Frye, three brothers, Earl, Arthur B., and Raymond Frye; as well as one sister, Geneva Stapleton. Funeral services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11 AM with Bro. Floyd Johns officiating. Burial will follow in Proctor Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 PM – 8 PM.
