Culvert replacement to be complete by Thursday, July 23

JACKSON, Ky. (July 14, 2020)  The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists KY 15 will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 20 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 at milepoint 14 in Wolfe County for a culvert replacement project.

A signed detour will be in place. Motorists traveling from Beattyville to Campton will need to continue travel on KY 11 at Zachariah to Mountain Parkway Exit 33 at Slade. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the route if possible.

All work and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. For the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky visit goky.ky.gov or download the Waze app to your mobile device. You can also get traffic information for the District 10 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict10 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict10.

