   Clyde Charles, husband of the late Joyce Fox Charles and son of the late Jake and Eunice Roberts Charles was born in St. Helens, Kentucky on August 6, 1934 and departed his life in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday, August 28, 2021 at the age of 87 years and 21 days. He was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God, enjoyed gardening, was a retired oil field pumper, and deeply loved his family and kids. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Lester Charles of Indiana; four children, Dudley Charles and wife Mamie, Danny Charles and wife Judy, Deborah Ann Cole and husband David all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Carolyn Sue McIntosh and husband John Wayne of Booneville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Brian Wilson, Karen Wallace, Jeremy Scott Charles, Heather Nicole Howard, Chad Daniel Charles, Karry Lynn Pelfrey, Samantha Lynn Cole, Rachel Leann Cole, and Anita Marie Cole; 11 Great Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his brothers Clayton and John A. Charles and sisters Hazel Moore and Irene Fox. Services held August 31st, 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Garrett Thomas officiating. Burial Rock of Ages Cemetery of Lee County, KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.

