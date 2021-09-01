Clyde Charles, husband of the late Joyce Fox Charles and son of the late Jake and Eunice Roberts Charles was born in St. Helens, Kentucky on August 6, 1934 and departed his life in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday, August 28, 2021 at the age of 87 years and 21 days. He was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God, enjoyed gardening, was a retired oil field pumper, and deeply loved his family and kids. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one brother, Lester Charles of Indiana; four children, Dudley Charles and wife Mamie, Danny Charles and wife Judy, Deborah Ann Cole and husband David all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Carolyn Sue McIntosh and husband John Wayne of Booneville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Brian Wilson, Karen Wallace, Jeremy Scott Charles, Heather Nicole Howard, Chad Daniel Charles, Karry Lynn Pelfrey, Samantha Lynn Cole, Rachel Leann Cole, and Anita Marie Cole; 11 Great Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his brothers Clayton and John A. Charles and sisters Hazel Moore and Irene Fox. Services held August 31st, 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Garrett Thomas officiating. Burial Rock of Ages Cemetery of Lee County, KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
Latest News
- Sept. 2021 LC Senior Citizen’s Center Menu
- AAA: National Gas Price Hits Cheapest Since Early July, But Could See Temporary Spikes
- Lee County Schools Update Concerning In Person Learning
- James Lee “Cotton” Hogan
- Irene Bowling, Age 83
- Vanessa Marie Marshall (Hitchcock), age 67
- DANNY DWAYNE SPENCER
- Clyde Charles
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Now Serving Lee County: Petal & Pony Farms of Southfork
- Kentucky Steam to offer train rides at festival
- From Our Archives The Beattyville Enterprise May 24 1973:
- Letter to the Editor from Lee Co Judge Exec. Chuck Caudill Jr.
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
- LCEM Director Introduces New Ambulance
- Mitch McConnell uses unspent campaign money to urge Kentuckians to get vaccinated
- Thorpe Retires From School Board after Serving Over 10 Years
- From Lee Co. Extension: New UK Program Brings Opportunities to Learn About State’s Natural Resources
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.